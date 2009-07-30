Stars Are Nothing Like Us

Stars Are Nothing Like Us for July 30

Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 10

By Melissa Hunter

THEY GIVE $100K BOATS AS A RELATIONSHIP QUICK FIX!

Jessica SImpson sparked some controversy this week for using the term "Indian giver" when she said she wouldn't take back the $100K boat she gave Tony Romo right before they broke up. I agree that the term is a faux pas, but can we back up a second? A $100,000 boat? When did boats become the new celeb relationship last-ditch effort? I always thought it was a good old fashioned bottle of scotch and a shot of Botox. Hollywood is changing so much these days.

