Stars Are Nothing Like Us for May 12

By Melissa Hunter

THEIR RING POPS ARE ENCRUSTED WITH DIAMONDS!

For most people, diamond rings are a commodity. For Mariah Carey, diamond rings are a novelty. Nick Cannon reportedly gave her a Ring Pop-shaped ring encrusted with white diamonds and pink sapphires for their anniversary. I guess he took that "Candy Bling" song of hers a little too literally. (Buzzfeed)