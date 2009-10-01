Stars Are Nothing Like Us!

THEY GET OUTRAGED OVER FORGOTTEN CHICKEN!

At a benefit show this weekend, Kanye West threw a serious temper tantrum!! (I'll let you take a moment to collect yourselves.) Once the benefit dinner had commenced, Kanye was enraged that he was not offered a meal backstage.

"Why wasn't I offered chicken?" he reportedly demanded. "You want me to perform for free, [and] everyone is eating ... why am I not eating?" He then chewed out the waitress for her oversight.

Sheesh, first he's performing for free like it's some charity case (oh wait, it is), then he doesn't even get a meal!? You even get a meal in prison. Basically, his situation is worse than prison, is what we're saying here.