Stars on Spring Break

By Melissa Hunter

Spring has sprung, and you know what that means: SPRING BREAK 2010! And though these celebs aren't in "college" per se, or "educated in any way," they certainly know how to spring break like the rowdiest of frat boys.

Kim Kardashian takes a moment to chill on a yacht in Miami in a teeny bikini sipping a girly cocktail. Spring break is kind of her day job.