Trekkie Stars

by Melissa Hunter

The stars trekked out en masse for the LA premiere of the new "Star Trek" movie, and what better way to show their Starship pride than by giving the photogs a Vulcan salute? It's how people who have never kissed anyone blow a kiss, only in space, and way nerdier. From the best to worst, here are our the celebs showing some red-carpet Trek-love.

Hayden Pannetiere may not have been alive when "Star Trek" first aired, but she flashed a mean Vulcan hello. Though she's a newbie, so it takes a little hand-eye coordination.