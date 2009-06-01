The Hollywood Tattoo Parlor

By Dana Flax

Judging by their romantic relationships, celebrities are clearly experts when it comes to permanence. That's why it's a perfectly wise idea for stars to get tattoos, particularly with their latest lovers' names (lookin' at you, Angelina Jolie). Click through to take a look at our favorite celebrity inkpads.

Now that she's a motherly goodwill ambassador or whatever, Angelina Jolie has been looking pretty put together lately. But don't think that tattoo doesn't remind us of those sweet days of yore when she wore vials of blood and made out with her brother.