Style Profile: Jenna Elfman

By Michelle Lanz

No one knows how to rock that pregnancy glow like statuesque "Accidentally On Purpose," star Jenna Elfman. Click through for a look back at how Jenna's maintains her signature casual chic style whether or not she's got a baby on board. (Wonderwall publisher BermanBraun also produces the CBS Show "Accidentally on Purpose.")

Jenna knows how to make a red-carpet statement in a metallic cinch dress that shows off her long, enviable stems.

