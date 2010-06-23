Summer's Sexiest Reality Stars
By Melissa Hunter
While we say goodbye to most of our scripted TV come summer, we can rest assured knowing that our DVRs are being filled with the (semi-)unscripted, completely drama-filled sagas of reality stars. And even if they don't have a show this summer, they'll be sure to pose in a bikini or make out with a controversial someone on a beach somewhere. Thanks for keeping us entertained, kids.
With her new show "Holly's World" about her life in Las Vegas now airing, Holly makes sure to find any/all opportunities to pose in pools around Sin City. Which should last her well through summer and beyond!
By Melissa Hunter
While we say goodbye to most of our scripted TV come summer, we can rest assured knowing that our DVRs are being filled with the (semi-)unscripted, completely drama-filled sagas of reality stars. And even if they don't have a show this summer, they'll be sure to pose in a bikini or make out with a controversial someone on a beach somewhere. Thanks for keeping us entertained, kids.
With her new show "Holly's World" about her life in Las Vegas now airing, Holly makes sure to find any/all opportunities to pose in pools around Sin City. Which should last her well through summer and beyond!