Tattoo Trifecta: Miley Feels the Love; Katy Flows; Megan Takes the Mickey

By Kat Giantis

Miley Cyrus may not be overflowing with fondness for Perez Hilton at the moment, but she's still brimming with positive feelings. On Tuesday, the starlet showed off her newest tattoo as she made her way through LAX hand-in-hand with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth: the word "LOVE" etched inside her right ear. Yee-ouch. It joins the "just breathe" tat that Miley had needled onto her upper left rib late last year. No word on whether the marking is in honor of her Australian beau, although the timing fits. Cyrus, 17, and Hemsworth, 20, just happened to be celebrating their one-year anniversary on Tuesday, a milestone she revealed on her Web site. Meanwhile, in other affectionate tattoo news ...