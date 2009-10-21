The 10 Most Obvious Halloween Costumes

By Dana Flax

Every year, pop culture inspires a pool of totally "unique" Halloween costumes that everyone and their crazy uncle ends up wearing. In order to prevent such duplicate costume tragedies, and in loving memory of the discarded carcass of last year's Sarah Palin getup, here are the 10 costumes you're sure to encounter on Halloween '09.

10. Lady GaGa

Anyone with a pair of Ray-Bans and a leotard (or a bubble costume? perhaps) may envision him or herself a bona fide Lady GaGa this Halloween, but I challenge said person to answer just one question: Would Lady GaGa, star of her own original surreal performance art nightmare, dress up as a bootleg version of Lady GaGa? Didn't think so.