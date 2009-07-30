10 Stars You Just Can't Hate

By Melissa Hunter

Celeb sites are often guilty of being haters. And yes, that includes yours truly, Wonderwall. But while some celebs make it just too easy by flipping off a fan or buying an impulse castle, there are those few heavy-hitting celebs that, no matter how hard we try, we simply cannot hate on. They're the celebrity equivalent of that girl in high school who was the prom queen, the captain of the volleyball team, the valedictorian, and had the hottest boyfriend in school, but was just so freakin' NICE you couldn't hate her. Yep, these celebs are that girl (or guy). But now they have a stylist.

10. Tina Fey: Between writing, producing, and starring in her show "30 Rock," she's gotten more awards in the past year than 10 clones of Michael Phelps. Her spot-on, ludicrous Sarah Palin impersonation arguably cost the Republicans the election. And becoming the first head writer on "SNL" back in 1997, she's pretty much every funnywoman's role model. While there are some haters out there, she whipped them into submission when she publicly denounced them at the Golden Globes. But of course in that completely charming, self-deprecating Liz Lemony way.