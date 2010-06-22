The 12 Sexiest Undie Models

By Dana Flax

Sure, any ol' 5'11", 115-pound gal next door can strut her stuff down a runway, but it takes a special brand of lady (or gent) to look sexiest in their skivvies. But which underwear model reigns supreme in sexiness?

12. Adriana Lima

Birthplace: Salvador, Brazil

Measurements: 34-24-35

In addition to her native Portuguese, Adriana speaks English, French and a bit of Italian. And aren't Angels known for their communication skills?