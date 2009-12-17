The 15 Creepiest Celeb Wax Figures
By Melissa Hunter
Diddy is the latest in the line of hundreds of celebs to be immortalized in wax for all eternity. Or at least til global warming kicks it up a notch.
Not all, however, are as sleek as Diddy's wax doppelgänger. In fact, some of them are straight-up petrifying. Click through to see our picks for the 15 wax figures that have given us (namely me) recurring nightmares.
