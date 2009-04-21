The Afternoon Shortlist for April 21
Ballas Hough Band went behind the scenes of "Dancing With the Stars" and got some great footage of Kim Kardashian, Lil' Kim, Steve-O, and other luminaries of the celebrity dance competition world. Check out at the full video at MSN. (MSN)
