The Afternoon Shortlist for April 29
If you're like most Americans, you've asked yourself, "How can I see more of Heidi Montag?" Lucky for you, the blonde "Hills" star is reportedly in talks to appear on the cover of Playboy. Spencer is handling the negotiations, naturally. (Life & Style)
