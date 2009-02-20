The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for February 20

Tori Spelling supposedly had a bit of a meltdown when she was denied entrance to Christian Siriano's runway show. Luckily, her "Do you know who I am!?!" face (seen at left) managed to convince security and she was eventually let in. (Popbytes)

