The Afternoon Shortlist for February 20
Tori Spelling supposedly had a bit of a meltdown when she was denied entrance to Christian Siriano's runway show. Luckily, her "Do you know who I am!?!" face (seen at left) managed to convince security and she was eventually let in. (Popbytes)
