The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for March 11

. 1 / 5

Great news for lovers of Lindsay Lohan's fashionably orange exterior! The actress (and leggings entrepreneur) is lending her name and image to a new line of self-tanners. People has a first peek at her ad campaign. (People Stylewatch)

Up NextIheart awards
. 1 / 5

Great news for lovers of Lindsay Lohan's fashionably orange exterior! The actress (and leggings entrepreneur) is lending her name and image to a new line of self-tanners. People has a first peek at her ad campaign. (People Stylewatch)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries