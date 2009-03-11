The Afternoon Shortlist for March 11
Great news for lovers of Lindsay Lohan's fashionably orange exterior! The actress (and leggings entrepreneur) is lending her name and image to a new line of self-tanners. People has a first peek at her ad campaign. (People Stylewatch)
