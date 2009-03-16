The Afternoon Shortlist for March 16
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't buying Joaquin Phoenix's hip-hop persona. Here's Gwyn's advice for her "Two Lovers" co-star: "Maybe to go live in the projects for a few years to get some authenticity." Burned! And by the creator of GOOP. (People)
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't buying Joaquin Phoenix's hip-hop persona. Here's Gwyn's advice for her "Two Lovers" co-star: "Maybe to go live in the projects for a few years to get some authenticity." Burned! And by the creator of GOOP. (People)