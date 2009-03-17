The Afternoon Shortlist for March 17

The Shortlist

Another ex-girlfriend of Jesus Luz has emerged, and she's less politic than the last one. Eighteen-year-old model Catharina Franca calls Madonna a "ridiculous old bag" with an "age complex." We imagine Madonna's rebuttal is, "So?" (Celebitchy)

