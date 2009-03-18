The Afternoon Shortlist for March 18
Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad's BFF on "The Hills," has signed with producer Mark Burnett to star in her own reality series. If she wears lots of bikinis and shows her security cam footage on loop, we think it sounds like a winner. (US)
Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad's BFF on "The Hills," has signed with producer Mark Burnett to star in her own reality series. If she wears lots of bikinis and shows her security cam footage on loop, we think it sounds like a winner. (US)