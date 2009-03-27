The Afternoon Shortlist for March 27
Nick Cannon says he and Mariah Carey were visiting Will Smith's office, not checking out their options at a fertility clinic. "When we do [decide to have children], we're going to let you all know" says Nick. Somehow, we believe him. (People)
