The Afternoon Shortlist for March 30
John Mayer's new song "Heartbreak Warfare" is all about losing a special lady, with lyrics like "Half of my heart is the part of a man who knows he's never really loved a thing." Shameless new-girlfriend bait. (Celebrity-Gossip Net)
