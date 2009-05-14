The Afternoon Shortlist for May 14
By Paige Ferrari
Robert Pattinson appeared to be in good spirits at his 23rd birthday bash in Vancouver, British Columbia. Yes, Kristen Stewart was there. And Rob "definitely chatted with Kristen the most." You kids know what chat leads to ... (Life&Style)
