The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 12
By Michelle Lanz
Madonna has fired her longtime trainer, Tracy Anderson, whom she credits for whipping her body into such amazing shape. Tracy might end up being the only personal trainer ever fired for helping their client build too many muscles. (Mirror U.K.)
By Michelle Lanz
Madonna has fired her longtime trainer, Tracy Anderson, whom she credits for whipping her body into such amazing shape. Tracy might end up being the only personal trainer ever fired for helping their client build too many muscles. (Mirror U.K.)