The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 13

By Michelle Lanz

Judging from "Gossip Girl" Leighton Meester's first single, "Somebody To Love," the 23-year-old actress can't find a good guy. "You're crazy, you're busy, you're young and you're running around and it's really hard to find somebody to love," she told Ryan Seacrest. "People love you but you don't really love them."

Wonder if her boyfriend Sebastian Stan feels the same way? (Just Jared)

