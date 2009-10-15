The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 15
Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer have reportedly remained close since breaking up in March and are rumored to be giving their relationship another go. Is it that hard to get a date in Hollywood that stars have to go back for their own sloppy seconds? (People)
