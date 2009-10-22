The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 22
Christina Hendricks asked for a stainless steel cocktail mixing equipment in her wedding registry, proving the classy lady likes a good, strong martini once in a while. After all, she does have to put up with a bunch of "Mad Men" every week. Click the link to see what other stars put on their wedding wish lists. (The Daily Beast)
Christina Hendricks asked for a stainless steel cocktail mixing equipment in her wedding registry, proving the classy lady likes a good, strong martini once in a while. After all, she does have to put up with a bunch of "Mad Men" every week. Click the link to see what other stars put on their wedding wish lists. (The Daily Beast)