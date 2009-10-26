The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 26

The Shortlist

Professional wrestling producer Paul Heyman claims Rihanna copied the cover of his heavy metal compilation album "ECW: Extreme Music" for the cover of her single "Russian Roulette." We seriously doubt he has a copyright on standing naked, covered in barbed wire with an eye patch. (Starpulse)

