The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 26
Professional wrestling producer Paul Heyman claims Rihanna copied the cover of his heavy metal compilation album "ECW: Extreme Music" for the cover of her single "Russian Roulette." We seriously doubt he has a copyright on standing naked, covered in barbed wire with an eye patch. (Starpulse)
