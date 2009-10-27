The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 27

By Michelle Lanz

Amy Winehouse debuted her new, er, best friends over the weekend. But it looks like she could use some practice keeping them under wraps. We're taking bets on how many Amy areola-slips she'll have by 2010. (The Superficial)

