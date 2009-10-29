The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 29
By Michelle Lanz
Modeling photos of a Lolita-esque Angelina Jolie at 16 recently surfaced and blew our minds. Seriously, though, what would your life be like if you looked like that in high school? (Radar Online)
Video: Angie's Early Bikini Shots
