The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 30
Robert Englund caused nightmares for decades with his portrayal of scar-faced murderer Freddy Krueger, but underneath it all he's just a regular dude with irrational fears. Who would have thought the embodiment of sheer terror would be afraid of soccer moms and bottled water? (Huffington Post)
