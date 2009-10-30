The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 30

Robert Englund caused nightmares for decades with his portrayal of scar-faced murderer Freddy Krueger, but underneath it all he's just a regular dude with irrational fears. Who would have thought the embodiment of sheer terror would be afraid of soccer moms and bottled water? (Huffington Post)

