The Lunchtime Shortlist for Oct. 5
By Michelle Lanz
Perfect-looking Gwen Stefani celebrated her 40 years on the planet with her adorable kids, gorgeous husband and fabulous famous friends. When blowing out her candles, she probably just wished for something to wish for. (PopSugar)
