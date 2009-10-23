The Afternoon Shortlist for Oct. 23
Chaz Bono (formerly Chastity) was spotted taking out the garbage with a noticeably flat chest. The once-daughter, now-son (?) of Sonny and Cher seems to be in the last stages of his highly public sex change procedure. Next stop: "Celebrity Fit Club!" (OK,we made that up.) (Celebslam)
