The 12 Chickiest Chick Flick Queens

By Melissa Hunter

Oh, the multipurpose chick flick. Whether we're having a girls' night out or a girls' night in or really any other night involving girls, the right blend of romance and comedy can help us escape the doldrums of our dreary lives and transport us to a magical land of hopes, dreams and cliched plot twists! Click through to see our list of the twelve celebrity ladies who most often tend to populate these fantastic places.

12. Kate Hudson:

A somewhat recent addition, Kate was inducted into to the league of lovable ladies after her chick flick debut in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." She's proven that she's got the quirky, relatable yet completely irresistible woman thing on lockdown. Strange. It's as though she inherited a mystical rom com gene. Oh wait...