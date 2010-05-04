The Evolution of Robert Downey Jr.
By Melissa Hunter
Robert Downey Jr. may very well be Hollywood's favorite comeback kid. While his stint in "Iron Man 2" will surely rake in record numbers, RDJ has had quite a few transformations throughout his life and career. Let's take a trip down RDJ memory lane (some of which he may not "remember" per se).
