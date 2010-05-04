RDJ's Evolution

The Evolution of Robert Downey Jr.

Barry Talesnick / Retna Ltd. 1 / 16

By Melissa Hunter

Robert Downey Jr. may very well be Hollywood's favorite comeback kid. While his stint in "Iron Man 2" will surely rake in record numbers, RDJ has had quite a few transformations throughout his life and career. Let's take a trip down RDJ memory lane (some of which he may not "remember" per se).

Up NextOver!
Barry Talesnick / Retna Ltd. 1 / 16

By Melissa Hunter

Robert Downey Jr. may very well be Hollywood's favorite comeback kid. While his stint in "Iron Man 2" will surely rake in record numbers, RDJ has had quite a few transformations throughout his life and career. Let's take a trip down RDJ memory lane (some of which he may not "remember" per se).

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries