The Hippie-Dippiest Celebs

By Melissa Hunter

Happy Earth Day, dudes. As we celebrate this rock we live on, we've noticed that there are many a celeb who party like it's 1969. Between far out fashion statements, mellow lifestyle choices and an affinity for all things *ahem* green, there are plenty of A-list flower children. So take a look, my brother, at the grooviest celebrities out there.

12. Mary-Kate Olsen

Beatnik Traits: The forerunner for the boho-styled starlets; fondness for John Lennon sunglasses; typecast as a stoner ("Weeds" and "The Wackness"); looking generally, erm, transient

Mainstream Flaws: Her net worth (applies to most of these stars); perma-scowl; Manhattan city-girl lifestyle

Flower Child Strain: Mogul a la Mode Hippie