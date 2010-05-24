The Hottest 'Sex and the City' Men

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, "Sex and the City" does a good job at exploring female friendships and showcasing haute couture, but, really, the show and films have just been one big sexy man parade.

While not all the long-lasting boyfriends and husbands were terribly sexy (sorry, Evan Handler and Mikhail Baryshnikov), there were plenty of one-night stands and true loves we ogled over the years. Take a look at the hottest manzos to cross the paths of Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte.

12. John Slattery

as Bill Kelley, aka the peeing politician

We were sold on Slattery pre-"Mad Men" when he played this cocky, handsome politico, and Carrie fit perfectly as his Jackie O. Until, of course, he asks her to pee on him.