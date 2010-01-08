The Men Who Would Be King
By Melissa Hunter
Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977. And though many of us still mourn him (or are jjust positive we spotted him at Walmart), we can't help but wonder who could attempt to fill his blue suede shoes. There are a few men on this list who get us all shook up... long live the King!
