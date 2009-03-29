The Morning Shortlist for March 30
Julia Roberts was reportedly dissing Nick Nolte when she dished to David Letterman about an unpleasant co-star who threw Christian Bale-style tantrums. At least this was more veiled than 1993, when she called Nick "completely disgusting." (OK!)
