The Morning Shortlist for April 17

A woman was removed from Britney Spears' property after she was caught peering into the pop star's window. The woman, Miranda Tozier-Robbins, was a former contestant on "American Idol," which might explain why she "balked" when security requested that she stop being so creepy. (US)

