The Morning Shortlist for April 24
Are Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson creeping towards a reconciliation? Sam reportedly updated her Facebook relationship status from "Single" to "It's Complicated," which - considering Linds and Sam's tumultuous history - seems like quite the understatement. (US)
