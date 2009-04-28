The Morning Shortlist for April 29
Hugh Hefner says Holly Madison is the love of his life, and that he'd like her to move back into the Playboy Mansion. But what of Crystal, Krystal and ... Chrysanthemum, or whatever Hef's new girlfriends are named? (I'm Not Obsessed)
