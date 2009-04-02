The Morning Shortlist for April 3
Miley Cyrus and her ex Nick Jonas are getting back together, in the studio that is. The two are teaming up to record "Pass It On," which is Disney's version of "We Are The World." Prepare yourself for uplifting lyrics and swaying. (US)
