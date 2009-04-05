The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for April 6

Dangerously good looking couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrated their second wedding ceremony over the weekend in Costa Rica, but it wasn't without a little drama. Tom and Gisele's security guards reportedly fired shots at the lurking paparazzi. (NYP)

