The Morning Shortlist for April 6
Dangerously good looking couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrated their second wedding ceremony over the weekend in Costa Rica, but it wasn't without a little drama. Tom and Gisele's security guards reportedly fired shots at the lurking paparazzi. (NYP)
