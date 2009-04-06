Courtney Love runs out of money
The estate left to Courtney Love by her late husband Kurt Cobain has reportedly been "looted" for over $30 million in cash and $500 million in real estate. Says a lawyer for Love: "Courtney noticed the money was gone when there wasn't any left." We can relate.
