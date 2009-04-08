Britney calls out pot-smoking concertgoers
Britney Spears left the stage after fans at a Vancouver, BC concert started smoking pot. Forty minutes later, she was back with the message: "Don't smoke weed." Good advice from our generation's walking public service announcement. (The Sun)
