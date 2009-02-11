The Morning Shortlist for February 12
Miley Cyrus is reportedly being sued for $4 billion. That's $4,000 for each of the million LA County residents traumatized by Miley's "goofy" Asian-face photo. What, no money for those of us still flashing back to her topless Liebovitz shoot? (TMZ)
