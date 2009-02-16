The Morning Shortlist for February 16
Rihanna's father, Ronald Felty, says the singer is "doing okay," and added "she'll come out and represent women and be a heroine. In the end, she'll speak out." He also called alleged attacker Chris Brown "talented" but "immature." (US)
Rihanna's father, Ronald Felty, says the singer is "doing okay," and added "she'll come out and represent women and be a heroine. In the end, she'll speak out." He also called alleged attacker Chris Brown "talented" but "immature." (US)