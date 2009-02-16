The Shortlist

The Morning Shortlist for February 16

Rick Diamond / WireImage.com 1 / 5

Rihanna's father, Ronald Felty, says the singer is "doing okay," and added "she'll come out and represent women and be a heroine. In the end, she'll speak out." He also called alleged attacker Chris Brown "talented" but "immature." (US)

Up NextNo Bonus
Rick Diamond / WireImage.com 1 / 5

Rihanna's father, Ronald Felty, says the singer is "doing okay," and added "she'll come out and represent women and be a heroine. In the end, she'll speak out." He also called alleged attacker Chris Brown "talented" but "immature." (US)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries