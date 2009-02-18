The Morning Shortlist for February 19
Taylor Swift got shy when Rolling Stone asked if she's still a virgin. The singer refused to answer, saying, "Whatever you say about whether you do or don't, it makes people picture you naked." Well, she has a good grasp of teen boy psychology. (US)
