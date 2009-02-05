The Morning Shortlist for February 6
R&B legend Etta James, who recently told a concert audience she "can't stand" Beyonce and that Barack Obama isn't her president, says her comments were meant to be funny. Comedy can be an unforgiving medium, Etta. Just ask Miley Cyrus. (E! Online)
